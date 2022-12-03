Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 568 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $182.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

