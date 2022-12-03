Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,861 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

