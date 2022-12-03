Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Update

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,148,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 460,304 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,677. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

