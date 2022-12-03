Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $308.27 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $322.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73.

