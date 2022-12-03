ReddCoin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $4,391.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00452460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

