ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1,974.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00450270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022390 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.