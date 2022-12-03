Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,692,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,443 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of Realty Income worth $320,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

O opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

