RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $94.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

