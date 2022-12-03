Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.