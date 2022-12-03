Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Sells 70,500 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of CoreCivic worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after acquiring an additional 528,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CoreCivic by 892.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

CoreCivic Price Performance

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.