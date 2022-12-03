Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6,821.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,675 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 6.9% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $86,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $219.37 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

