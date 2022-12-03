Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires 138,728 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,728 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up approximately 1.8% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of National Retail Properties worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

