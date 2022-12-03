RAMP Trading Up 11.9% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $10,864.88 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

