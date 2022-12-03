Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rambus by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 895,409 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 102.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 702,125 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,315,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 284.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 681,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $38.36 on Friday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

