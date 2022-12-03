Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Tops $58.56 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009954 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.70 or 0.06362772 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00506223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.65 or 0.30524081 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
