QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,291.81

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, QUASA has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $107.17 million and approximately $136,291.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

