QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.77 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $47.77 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

