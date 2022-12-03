Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

NYSE AAP opened at $153.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.14 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

