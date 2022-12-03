Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 74,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

