Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 18,605 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $15,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,722,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 602,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

