Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,739 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

