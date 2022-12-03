Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 4,717 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.