Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 29,550 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 497.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

