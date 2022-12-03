Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.08 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.61 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

