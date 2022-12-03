Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.17 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

