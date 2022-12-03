Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

FNF opened at $37.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

