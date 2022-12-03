Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,533,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

