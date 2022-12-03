Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,933 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 491.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,268. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriNet Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.