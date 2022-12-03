Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

