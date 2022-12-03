Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.06 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.32.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

