Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.86 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

