Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.