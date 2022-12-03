Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Centene makes up 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $70.31 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

