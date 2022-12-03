Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.