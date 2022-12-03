Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $239.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.