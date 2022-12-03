Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average of $255.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

