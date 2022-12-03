Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

