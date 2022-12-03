Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 167,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 96.4% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 569,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 279,530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 92,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.