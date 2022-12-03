Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,415 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

