Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $334.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

