QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 914,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

