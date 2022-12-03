Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.