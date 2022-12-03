Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

