Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,843 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 13.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

