Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 0.8 %

argenx stock opened at $402.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.25. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €470.00 ($484.54) to €480.00 ($494.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.