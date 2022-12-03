Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,894,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Trading Down 0.8 %

Wipro Profile

Shares of WIT stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.