Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $342,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

