Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $201.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.