Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.74 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

