Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($59.79) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.98) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

NYSE BUD opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

